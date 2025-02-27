Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $446.17 and last traded at $445.38. Approximately 362,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,547,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

