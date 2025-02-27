MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $250.91 and last traded at $260.80. 5,638,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,844,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 8.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,685,000 after purchasing an additional 210,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

