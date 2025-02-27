Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Decreases By 89.7%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 153,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,240. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

