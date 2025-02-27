Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 387.5%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ebara Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EBCOY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397. Ebara has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

