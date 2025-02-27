Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 387.5%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ebara Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EBCOY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397. Ebara has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.
Ebara Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ebara
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.