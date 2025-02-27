Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group Stock Performance

FRVWY remained flat at $8.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

About Friedrich Vorwerk Group

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE provides various solutions for transformation and transportation of energy in Germany and Europe. The company operates through Natural Gas, Electricity, Clean Hydrogen, and Adjacent Opportunities segments. The Natural Gas segment comprises infrastructure services and product solutions for the transport and conversion of raw natural gas into treated natural gas; and engages in transporting the natural gas through high-pressure pipelines to processing in filtering and separation plants, compressor stations, storage and measurement systems, LNG terminals, and gas pressure control and measurement systems.

