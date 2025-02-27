Serco Group (LON:SRP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 16.67 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Serco Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

Serco Group Stock Up 3.7 %

LON SRP traded up GBX 5.93 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 164.93 ($2.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.58. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.20 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 196.40 ($2.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

