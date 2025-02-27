Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. Zai Lab updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Zai Lab Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.38. 1,539,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,157.52. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

