Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.2 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.020 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 671,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,583. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $568.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,001. This trade represents a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.