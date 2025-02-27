Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.97 and last traded at $215.19. Approximately 13,908,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 35,704,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

