NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NTT DATA Group Price Performance

Shares of NTDTY stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 43,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,216. NTT DATA Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

Get NTT DATA Group alerts:

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NTT DATA Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA Group Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.