Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Down 79.2% in February

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Logiq Stock Down 17.3 %

Shares of LGIQ stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 143,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,246. Logiq has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Logiq alerts:

About Logiq

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.