FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $129.90 and last traded at $129.72. 490,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,871,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,296.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,731 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

