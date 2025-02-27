Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Drops By 82.0%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the January 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.0 days.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF remained flat at $80.00 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

