Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Drops By 82.0%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the January 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.0 days.
LEG Immobilien Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF remained flat at $80.00 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83.
About LEG Immobilien
