iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 161,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 138,282 shares.The stock last traded at $109.53 and had previously closed at $109.55.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

