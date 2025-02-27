Taboola Reports Robust Q4 and FY 2024 Results, Expands Share Repurchase Program and Unveils New Platform

Taboola.com Ltd. announced strong fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 26, 2025, during which it also expanded its share repurchase authorization by up to $200 million and introduced its new independent performance advertising platform, Realize.

In its press release, the company highlighted that 2024 proved to be a transformative year. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Taboola reported revenues of $491.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase from $419.8 million, and a gross profit of $177.6 million compared to $138.3 million in the earlier period. The quarter generated a net income of $33.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.10, marking a significant turnaround compared with prior performance.

For the full year ended December 31, 2024, the company posted revenues of $1,766.2 million, up from $1,439.7 million in 2023. Net losses narrowed substantially, with a reported loss of $3.8 million in 2024 as opposed to a loss of $82.0 million in 2023. Additional non-GAAP financial measures—including ex-traffic acquisition cost (ex-TAC) gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP net income—further underscored the company’s operational improvements during the period.

Taboola also provided guidance for the first quarter and full year 2025. For Q1 2025, revenue is expected to fall within the range of $407 million to $427 million, while full-year revenue guidance is projected to be between $1,838 million and $1,888 million. Similar guidance was placed on gross profit, ex-TAC gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP net income, though the company noted that forecasting net income based on GAAP proves challenging due to variable elements such as share-based compensation and warrant valuations.

The introduction of the Realize platform marks a strategic expansion into all performance advertising beyond traditional channels such as search and social. According to CEO Adam Singolda in the press release, the new platform leverages Taboola’s unique supply, data, and artificial intelligence technology to empower advertisers to meet their performance objectives at scale. The company emphasized that its investments during 2025 will further enhance Realize’s capabilities and contribute to its growth in the performance advertising space.

Investors can expect additional details during the upcoming Investor Day scheduled for March 26, 2025 in New York City, where senior management will discuss strategy, market opportunities, and the financial outlook.

Taboola’s comprehensive disclosure, including detailed financial statements and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, underscores its focus on transparency and operational efficiency as it positions itself for future growth.

