Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – February 27th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares in companies that research, develop, or commercialize products and services utilizing manipulation of matter at the atomic or molecular scale. These companies typically focus on innovations in sectors like medicine, electronics, materials science, and energy, forecasting that breakthroughs at the nanoscale can lead to significant technological and market advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.07. The company had a trading volume of 60,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $90.24.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 132,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,501. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 855,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,063. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,221. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.24. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

Clene (CLNNW)

NASDAQ:CLNNW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

