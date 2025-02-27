ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.970 EPS.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,529,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 400.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

