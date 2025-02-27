Genus (LON:GNS) Releases Earnings Results

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 39.80 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Genus Stock Down 4.8 %

GNS stock traded down GBX 88.38 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,741.62 ($22.09). 272,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,280. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,424 ($18.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,155 ($27.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,698.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,797.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12.

Get Genus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Genus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.