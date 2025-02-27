ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.830-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.890 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,369. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. ExlService has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $252,942.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,990.20. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,928 shares of company stock worth $1,762,344. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

