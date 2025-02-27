Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13, Zacks reports.

Imunon Price Performance

Shares of IMNN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 243,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Imunon has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a report on Thursday, December 19th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a research report on Thursday.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

