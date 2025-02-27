Promising Medical Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, and Tempus AI are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing. They are influenced by regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and market demand for healthcare innovations, making them a unique category within the investment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $917.24. 1,489,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $808.88 and a 200-day moving average of $848.46.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,825,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,787,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.94. 1,750,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,382. The company has a market cap of $433.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $97.44. 7,745,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,396. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17. Walmart has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $782.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.93. 11,459,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,913,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

