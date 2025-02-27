Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP):

2/19/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/18/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $94.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $98.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2024 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

