Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP):

  • 2/19/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
  • 2/18/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/14/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/14/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.
  • 2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
  • 2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $94.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/13/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/12/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/12/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/3/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/14/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/7/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $98.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/30/2024 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

