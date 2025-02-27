Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 741.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:HBANM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,454. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
