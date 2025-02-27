Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 697.7% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Japan Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Japan Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

