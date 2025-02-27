First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, an increase of 800.5% from the January 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,484,000 after purchasing an additional 668,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 103,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after buying an additional 340,538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,987,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 136,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,953. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

