Investors Buy Large Volume of Lyft Call Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 65,096 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the average volume of 52,308 call options.

Lyft Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,516,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,420,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 2,103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4,469.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 111,566 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 34.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,282 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

