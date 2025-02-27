TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski Sells 22,000 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $288,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,523.92. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 178,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.72.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.57%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 163,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

