International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Announces Earnings Results

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $66.32. 127,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,621. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.93. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

