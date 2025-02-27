Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.69, Zacks reports. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 60,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $449.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of -0.17. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,980. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $476,359.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,447,173.73. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,935 shares of company stock worth $596,330. Corporate insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

