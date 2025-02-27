Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,982,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 2,538,864 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.32.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $896.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.06.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

