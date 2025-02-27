Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.52 and last traded at $74.81. 18,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 273,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,412,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,305,000 after buying an additional 1,785,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,966,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,994,000 after purchasing an additional 447,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 860,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.