Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Up 873.5% in February

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 873.5% from the January 31st total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:GSIW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,882. Garden Stage has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

