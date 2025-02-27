Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 681 ($8.64) and last traded at GBX 684 ($8.67), with a volume of 202693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 708 ($8.98).

Renew Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £539.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 818.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 981.61.

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 65.90 ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renew had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Renew Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Renew

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.67 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

In other Renew news, insider Elizabeth Barber bought 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 709 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,064.70 ($25,446.67). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £21,360 ($27,089.41). Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Renew Company Profile

