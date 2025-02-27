Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Rises By 927.3%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 927.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Up 0.1 %

MDIBY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 6,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

