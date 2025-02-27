Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Rises By 927.3%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 927.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Up 0.1 %
MDIBY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 6,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $17.89.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.