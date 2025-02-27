Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 1,056.2% from the January 31st total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 2,620,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.