Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.01 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($3.01), Zacks reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 29.68%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.250 EPS.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of LGND traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.06. 106,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $129.90.
Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $244,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,691.39. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on LGND
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.