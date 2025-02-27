Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,625. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

