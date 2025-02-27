Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
