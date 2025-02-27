Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 5.0 %

About Endeavour Mining

TSE:EDV traded down C$1.54 on Thursday, reaching C$29.00. 727,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,806. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.20. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$21.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.84.

(Get Free Report

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.