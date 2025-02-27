Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Decreases By 100.0%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,044,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Up 50.0 %

Shares of TGGI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,789. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

