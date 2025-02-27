Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Declines By 90.0%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

