STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.00.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

