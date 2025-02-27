STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance
STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.00.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STRATA Skin Sciences
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.