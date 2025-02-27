Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Novanta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NOVT stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.83. 60,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,834. Novanta has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.99 and its 200-day moving average is $164.69. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

