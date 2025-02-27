JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $22.72. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 246,277 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Glj Research reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $5,948,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,846,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after buying an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JinkoSolar
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.