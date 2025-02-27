Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 58,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 59,855 shares.The stock last traded at $35.56 and had previously closed at $35.73.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2,018.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

