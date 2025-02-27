Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the January 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Planet Image International Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:YIBO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 67,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Planet Image International has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Planet Image International Company Profile

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

