Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 28151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $761.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.00 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,401,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,471,000 after buying an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,631,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 901,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 180,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

