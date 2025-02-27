TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the January 31st total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TuanChe Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of TC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 150,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. TuanChe has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.30.
TuanChe Company Profile
