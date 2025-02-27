Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,924,423 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,716,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,871,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12,243.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 290,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $205,739,000 after buying an additional 287,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $990.06 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $945.07 and a 200 day moving average of $827.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.