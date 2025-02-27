K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 233.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $304.02 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.36 and its 200-day moving average is $294.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This represents a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,290. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,897,305. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.