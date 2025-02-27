NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,612 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 822,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $753,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,031.97 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $979.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $935.71. The company has a market cap of $458.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.